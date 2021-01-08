JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $36.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.