AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

ABCL stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $71.91.

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

