Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AAME opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

