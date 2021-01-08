Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Preformed Line Products worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 176.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLPC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

