OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

OneSpan stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $963.84 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OneSpan by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.