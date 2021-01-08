ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) versus Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Financial Survey

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ntt Docomo and ZST Digital Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Docomo $42.71 billion 2.80 $5.44 billion $1.65 22.42 ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ntt Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than ZST Digital Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Ntt Docomo has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZST Digital Networks has a beta of -2.18, indicating that its share price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Docomo and ZST Digital Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Docomo 13.30% 11.57% 8.29% ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ntt Docomo and ZST Digital Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Docomo 1 3 1 0 2.00 ZST Digital Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ntt Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of ZST Digital Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ntt Docomo beats ZST Digital Networks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. Further, it provides optical-fiber broadband, satellite mobile communications, and international services; distributes video, music, and electronic books, etc.; and offers finance/payment services, online shopping service, other life-related services, etc. Additionally, the company engages in the mobile device protection service, commissioned development/sale, system maintenance businesses, etc. As of March 31, 2019, it had 78.45 million cellular subscriptions; and 70.15 million d POINT CLUB memberships. NTT DOCOMO, INC. has collaboration with Tohoku University to research on an artificial-intelligence technology to detect periodontal disease by photographing a person's gums with a smartphone. It also has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and KDDI Corporation for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

ZST Digital Networks Company Profile

ZST Digital Networks, Inc. engages in supplying digital and optical network equipment and providing installation services to cable system operators in China, as well as in providing GPS location and tracking services to local logistics and transportation companies in China. It offers a line of IPTV devices that are used to provide bundled cable television, Internet, and telephone services to residential and commercial customers. The company has assisted in the installation and construction of approximately 400 local cable networks in approximately 90 municipal districts, counties, townships, and enterprises. ZST Digital Networks has also launched a commercial line of vehicle tracking devices utilizing its GPS tracking technologies and support services for transport-related enterprises to track, monitor, and optimize their businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Zhengzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

