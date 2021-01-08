Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 469,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

