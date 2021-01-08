Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

AROC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

AROC stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Archrock by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 36.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

