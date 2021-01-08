Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $291,593.70 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

