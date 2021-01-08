Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Finance (GFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN):

1/1/2021 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/28/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/22/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/16/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/15/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/10/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/4/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/2/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

12/1/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

11/21/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

11/11/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

General Finance stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of 146.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Get General Finance Co alerts:

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,591 shares of company stock worth $661,763. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.