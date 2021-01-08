Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

