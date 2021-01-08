The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) a €124.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €106.52 and its 200 day moving average is €97.07. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.