AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

APPF opened at $174.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.69. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632 over the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

