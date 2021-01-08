Morris S. Young Sells 37,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $99,000.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

