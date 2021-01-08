Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,458.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $61.16.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 45,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $2,052,979.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,020,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock worth $153,508,000 after buying an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

