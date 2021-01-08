Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $348,510.54 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,270.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.