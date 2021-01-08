Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $261,240.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $49.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

