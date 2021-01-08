Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $891,870.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.

Shares of PGNY opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

