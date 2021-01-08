Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 696.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

