Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.61 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

