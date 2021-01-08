David J. Schlanger Sells 20,010 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $866,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -39.36. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

