Credit Suisse Group Boosts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $27.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,162. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Select Medical by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.