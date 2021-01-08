Analyzing (BIOX) & Its Rivals

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,328 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$27.40 billion
|$1.61 billion
|12.27
Profitability
This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-738.39%
|-25.22%
|-20.20%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|Competitors
|7178
|33511
|43280
|838
|2.45
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 14.80%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
58.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
rivals beat on 6 of the 9 factors compared.