Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Receives C$10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.