Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

