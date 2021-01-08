Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

