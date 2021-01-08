Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.59). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVB opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

