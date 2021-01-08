Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FIX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIX opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

