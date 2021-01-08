Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

