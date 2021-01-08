Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NVST opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -265.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Envista by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

