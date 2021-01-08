Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of LEGN opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $437,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

