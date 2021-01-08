Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60.

Shares of TXG opened at $158.79 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a PE ratio of -154.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. BidaskClub lowered 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

