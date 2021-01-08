Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Paylocity by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

