BidaskClub Downgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Hold

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,691. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

