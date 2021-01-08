Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,890 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88.

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $15,750.00.

NTRA opened at $108.78 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

