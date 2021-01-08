Brian Joseph Johnson Sells 3,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

