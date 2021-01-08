Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Major Shareholder Acquires $422,855.05 in Stock

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 138,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $422,855.05. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 2nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167,794.20.

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $117.97 million for the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

