Webster Bank N. A. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.