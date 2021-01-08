Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

