Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.86

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $20.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 24,449 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15,709.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

