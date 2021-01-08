Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $49.90. Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 65,907 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.16.

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it engages in domain monetization and mobile digital advertising to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

