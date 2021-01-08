Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:BBD opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556,583 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,567,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,856,000 after buying an additional 1,805,400 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after buying an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after buying an additional 7,582,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

