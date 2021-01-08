Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 201 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.