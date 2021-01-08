Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

