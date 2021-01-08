Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE:HLI opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.