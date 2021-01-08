Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

