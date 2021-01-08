Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,082 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

