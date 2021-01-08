Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 487,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,668,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $101.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.