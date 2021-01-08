Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.