Truist Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $420.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.50.

UNH stock opened at $365.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average of $320.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 120.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

