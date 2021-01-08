TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

